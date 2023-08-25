MadameNoire Featured Video

Mrs. Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, aka Nicki Minaj, hasn’t aged one bit, and a TikTok account dedicated to the Barbz proved that.

Under the name minajbarbies, the TikTok account posted an eight-second video comprising two photos of the “Super Bass” rapper, one from 2008 and another from 2022.

Swiftly oscillating between the two photos, the post emphasizes the immutable fact that Nicki Minaj stays looking young and fabulous.

The creator added a clock-motion effect, proving the face shapes’ similarity but with different makeup.

In the 2008 photo, Nicki donned pink eyeshadow and glossy pink lip gloss with black hair. The 20202 photo comprised Nicki rocking ginger hair with a matching makeup look.

“The queen’s face is untouched,” the caption over the video read.

Haters have brought out plastic surgery allegations, but since Nicki’s 2013 interview with Extra TV, she has denied having plastic surgery on her face.

“When people see my makeup, and they think all types of crazy things like I’m doing to my skin, I said, ‘No, it’s makeup,’” she told Extra TV. “They’ll see contour, and they’ll think you had surgery on your nose. No, look at RuPaul’s Drag Race, and you’ll see how you can make your nose look however shape you want. I’ve never had surgery on my face. God, it’s makeup, people!”

During an Instagram Live session in June with City Girls member JT, Nicki opened up about the breast reduction surgery she underwent after giving birth to her son in 2020.

“Nature did what they had to do for Papa Bear,” Nicki Minaj said, referring to her breastfeeding her baby boy. “It’s no way your boobs right now are still able to look like that and be all sexy and cute and stuff like that in your dresses. Trust me. You did not have the size that I had.”

She continued, “If tell you the size…Do you want to hear the size that they were?.. Oh, triple E. So, trust me, boo boo. You didn’t have the kind I had because you would have been doing the same thing I did.”

Nicki took to her Instagram last weekend (Friday, Aug. 18) with an old video of the rapper posing in a shimmery gold top and jeans, donning curly hair. Flipping the hair and flaunting her iconic dimples, the “Anaconda” hitmaker knew how to work a camera then, just like she does now.

“25 never looked better. No surgery. No wigs. Just a brand new Colgate smile,” she wrote in the caption.