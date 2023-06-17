MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker had a few pressing questions for a woman who was filmed on Instagram flaunting Lil Meech’s signature BMF chain. On June 14, the “White Tee” hitmaker slid into the DM of Anisa Ali Abdu, a video creator from Toronto, after she posted a video of herself wearing the icy BMF chain from inside a car as she lip synced Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor.”

Summer, who just recently soft-launched her budding relationship with the actor, sprang into interrogation mode to find out how Abdu got to wear the expensive piece.

“How y’all know one another?” the R&B crooner messaged Abdu.

The content creator immediately apologized for the clip and offered to take the questionable video down.

“Hi love, first off, I’m a huge supporter; me and him don’t know each other at all. My apologies if you feel disrespected,” Abdu replied. “I can take the videos down if you’d like. I’m not that type of woman.”

Summer Walker responded, “You don’t have to take them down, but if y’all don’t know each other, how’d u end up with his chain on?”

Abdu explained that she walked up right up to Meech’s security and “just asked to try it on.”

“Meech and I didn’t even have a conversation on God,” she clarified.

Before ending her intense grill session, Summer asked Abdu to explain how she got into her vehicle with the infamous chain.

“I spoke with security, and I was in the car with security,” Abdu explained.

For clarity, Summer confirmed, “& him or just security?”

Abdu responded, “Only security.”

Lil Meech speaks out about the viral video.

After the Instagram exchange hit the media, Lil Meech wasted no time defending himself. The star, real name Demetrius Flenory Jr., confirmed that it was a “thirsty” security guard that allowed Abdu to Rock his chain.

“Man, one of my bodyguards was so thirsty to get some action he let his b**ch put my s**t on, and I fired his a** same day. Smh clout chaser,” the BMF star wrote in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk after the outlet reported the story. He also messaged the outlet and reiterated that his security let the “ugly” vlogger wear his chain.

Abdu hinted at having a possible relationship with Meech in a petty post.

But things took an eyebrow-raising turn when Abdu took to her Instagram Stories with a DM from Lil Meech. The message captured the actor offering her money to take the video down.

In the caption, Abdu pettily wrote. “Lol, I’m not ugly, first off MashaAllah. Second, the security def got no action. Cut it out. Third, let’s not play dumb when you called Summer on FT; who did you take upstairs to the Ritz?”

Yikes!

See the original post below. Do you think Lil Meech is out here creepin’ on Summer Walker?

