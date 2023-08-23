MadameNoire Featured Video

Irv Gotti’s weird fixation with Ashanti has negatively affected his relationship with Fat Joe — seemingly for the long haul.

The Murder Inc. founder detailed his estrangement from Fat Joe in Drink Champs’ Aug. 19 episode. The Grammy-winning music producer said he previously considered the rapper like family.

“I do not feel Fat Joe is my brother anymore,” Irv explained. “I guess it’s a Cancer trait because once you show me who you are or speak negatively about me, it’s over. His defense and [Ja Rule’s] defense is they do shows with Ashanti… but Rule would never come out and say ‘Gotti’s a sucka.'”

Irv referenced when Fat Joe called him a “sucka” in an August 2022 interview after the producer made disparaging comments about Ashanti.

The Murder Inc. founder said he didn’t want to retaliate because the drama between the two could “get crazy.” As he aired out his grievances with Fat Joe, Irv alleged that the “Lean Back” artist “never apologized” for the jab.

“But my thing is like, nigga, you don’t even know what went on with me and Ashanti,” Irv argued in the Drink Champs interview. “So for you to say anything is crazy because you don’t know what the hell went on with me and her.”

The music producer acknowledged he and Fat Joe have “probably seen each other” since the latter’s “sucka” comment. Still, Irv maintained that he didn’t “really need friends.”

“I really enjoy being around the people who I know care and love me the right way,” he told the web series’s hosts, N.O.R.E & DJ EFN.

“I don’t need you, nigga. I’m a sucka? You need to get away from me… Fat Joe was once someone who I thought was family,” Irv emphasized.

MADAMENOIRE previously reported on the music producer’s weird obsession with Ashanti. Irv made headlines in August 2022 when he claimed he produced Ashanti’s “Happy” after the two had sex.

“That record came about because of our energy,” he told the hosts at the time.

The comments came over 20 years since the two were romantically involved. From Fat Joe’s comments to the internet’s trolling — not to mention her verse on the “Gotta Move On” remix — the fire surrounding Irv and Ashanti’s past relationship continues to be fueled.

