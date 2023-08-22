MadameNoire Featured Video

Angela “Blac Chyna” White is taking her physical transformation to the next level.

In March, the model and former reality TV star made the bold decision to remove breast and butt implants, a journey that she has been documenting on social media. Now, the celeb is toning up her physique to create the ultimate dream body.

On Aug. 20, the Washington D.C. native took to Instagram with a short video that captured her doing a high-intensity rope workout. The saved beauty entrepreneur showed off her shredded abs, toned arms and legs as she squatted down into a low lunge while whipping the heavy rope. White, 35, used the hot workout video to tease her forthcoming fitness line Hearts Pure Fitness.

“@HeartsPureFitness coming soon, you ready?” the star captioned her sweaty workout flick.

Fans sent the comments section up for the chiseled doctorate student after announcing her Hearts Pure Fitness venture.

“GET IT!! Building that SPIRITUAL muscle as well as physical,” wrote one stan.

Another user penned, “If turning your whole life around was a person. So motivating to watch your growth, sis!!”

A third person commented, “She got ripped.”

Ripped is right.

White hasn’t posted any content on her Hearts Pure Fitness page just yet, but in the Instagram bio, the reality TV alum wrote that her new line will focus on fitness and diet. So, if you’re looking to get shredded up like Big Ang, be on the lookout.

This isn’t the only big-money move coming down the pipeline for Angela.

In July, the fitness junkie landed a massive brand deal with Ethika, an activewear company. During an interview with Page Six July 25, White revealed that she would be creating a signature clothing line for the brand that will feature fitness gear and underwear. The big deal came on the heels of the star’s 10-month sobriety anniversary, a difficult process that she was able to accomplish due to “clean eating” and “working out.”

“Outside of the body transformation, the spiritual and fitness journey played a major part,” the influencer told Page Six. “When you’re making a transformation, it takes a lot of discipline.”

When did Angela White start her body transformation process?

In March, the former E! network star kicked off her body makeover by removing her face fillers, butt injections and breast implants. White said she wanted to remove her cosmetic enhancements in order to take her career to the “next level.”

In a lengthy Instagram video, the natural-born hustler warned her fans about the dangers of silicone butt injections. The matriarch confessed that she had them injected into her backside when she was 19 years old, a decision she deeply regretted.

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” the 34-year-old star said.

In a follow-up video, White revealed that it took medical staff nearly nine hours to remove her butt injections. “Whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine,” she added. After ditching her injections and implants, the business guru also said sayonara to several tattoos, including the Satanic Baphomet tattoo she had located on her hip.

Congrats to Angela White on her body transformation. We see you, sis!

