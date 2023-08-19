MadameNoire Featured Video

Reality TV star Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan sparked engagement rumors, with the Real Housewives of Miami star recently sporting a massive diamond ring.

Marcus, 32, posted on his Instagram Story clips of him and his 49-year-old beau dancing at a Drake concert on Wednesday evening (Aug. 16). As the couple danced to Drizzy’s flow, Larsa’s ring couldn’t be missed.

TMZ spotted the ring as the couple exited Jones, an Italian restaurant in West Hollywood, the same night as the concert, prompting them to ask about their impending nuptials.

“We’re looking for a location,” Marcus responded, elucidating that he and his soon-to-be bride had to start the wedding-planning process.

Larsa then toyed with engagement rumors in an Instagram post published on Friday, Aug. 18. The post included a photo of her and Marcus decked in all black with the caption, “It’s in the works.”

Marcus’ recent remarks followed a month after his father and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan vociferously denied approval of his son’s relationship with his nemesis’, Scottie Pippen, ex-wife.

On the couple’s Separation Anxiety podcast, the 49-year-old expressed that her possible father-in-law’s response to reporters traumatized her. Marcus explained his father was jesting, but the reality star clarified that she found “nothing funny about it” and “was kind of embarrassed.”

“I was like traumatized,” Larsa said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?’ People think I lied. Because I was doing interviews, and I was literally saying, like, both of our families are fine. When I would say that, I felt like I didn’t embellish that,” the socialite continued. “They want us to be happy. And I would always say that our parents both want us to be happy, and if we make each other happy, then it’s great.”

They also addressed their relationship’s unfortunate nature because she’s the ex-wife of her boyfriend’s father’s rival. Even daytime talk show host Tamron Hall hounded her about getting with the enemy of her ex.

Larsa explained she wasn’t trying to be petty and didn’t plan on getting with Marcus.

“I think we were just together a lot with our friends. And it just so happened. It wasn’t like something I planned,” she said on Tamron’s show. “You got to remember. I feel like for me being, you know, married to someone that was an athlete or whatever. It’s really hard. You get scrutinized a lot. People don’t think you should have a life once you get divorced. They think you’re once you’re divorced. You’re like done.”

She also said on the Separation Anxiety podcast that she and Marcus weren’t involved in the beef between the two legends and won’t allow it to interfere with their love.