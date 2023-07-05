MadameNoire Featured Video

Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan doesn’t approve of his son Marcus’ relationship with Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) star Larsa Pippen.

Jordan made his opinion clear July 2 as he left Matignon, a restaurant and club near the Champs-Élysées in Paris. The iconic former athlete laughed and responded to TMZ’s paparazzi with a resounding “No!” when asked if he approved of his 32-year-old son dating the 48-year-old reality star.

No. 23 notably had no comment on the photog’s follow-up question regarding whether Marcus and Larsa would tie the knot.

Larsa’s divorce from celebrated basketball star Scottie Pippen was finalized in January 2022 — three years after their split.

On the Tamron Hall Show in February, the RHOM star shied away from speaking on Scottie’s behalf regarding his negative feelings toward his former Chicago Bulls teammate, Michael. Instead, Larsa honed in on dating Marcus. She also discussed her relationship with the Jordan family — which she claimed was in good standing.

“I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I don’t really want to talk about them. I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they’re all happy. Our whole family’s fine.”

“We’ve spent holidays together, and it’s good,” the mother of four emphasized. “We’re in a great place.”

Rumors about Larsa and Marcus’ coupling have swirled since September 2022. The RHOM star made the relationship Instagram official via a Valentine’s Day post shared this year.

The 48-year-old has also been explicitly vocal about Marcus’ “shoe size,” and how their relationship has affected her earnings as an OnlyFans creator.

In a June episode of the couple’s Separation Anxiety podcast, Larsa spoke candidly to the 32-year-old about her salacious income stream. She said, “Well, by the way, it’s not good for business since I’ve been with you. Literally, the people that write me on there are not happy I’m in a relationship with you. But it’s fun.”

Read more about Larsa and Marcus’ romance below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Larsa Pippen’s Last Name Will ‘Definitely’ Be Changed To Jordan If She Marries MJ’s Son, Marcus”