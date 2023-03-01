MadameNoire Featured Video

Tamron Hall wasn’t afraid to bring up a few tough questions during her interview with Larsa Pippen Feb. 28. The popular daytime talk show host grilled The Real Housewives of Miami star about her relationship with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus and their glaring 16-year age difference.

The uncomfortable conversation kicked off with Hall pondering whether Pippen had any qualms with Marcus’ age. The former college basketball star is 32 and Pippen is 48.

Larsa brushed off the age difference, saying she didn’t have a problem with their 16-year gap.

“I’ve dated guys that were a lot older than me. Scotty is 10 years older than me,” she said, noting the age difference between her and her ex-husband Scottie Pippen, according to a clip reshared by The Neighborhood Talk.

“So, I don’t really view age as you’re mature or immature. I don’t feel like that determines if you’re mature or not. I feel like if you can drink at 21, then you can go to war at 18. I feel like there are different circumstances that I feel like age doesn’t really determine your level of maturity.”

Tamron kicked up the tension in the room when she asked the reality TV star about Scottie Pippen’s tumultuous relationship with Michael Jordan. Hall asked Larsa, why out of all people, would she choose to date Marcus given Pippen’s sour relationship with the basketball icon.

“I can’t basically explain how someone else feels. That’s how Scotty feels and he has a right to feel the way,” Larsa said, donning an annoyed look on her face. “I personally don’t really care about other people out here. I feel like I live my truth. I’m happy. I feel like we get along. He’s my best friend. And so as your best friend, I feel like we have a lot in common.” Larsa continued.

“I didn’t plan it like that. It wasn’t like it was planned… I think we were just together a lot with our friends. And it just so happened. It wasn’t like something I planned. You got to remember, I feel like for me being you know, married to someone that was an athlete or whatever. It’s really hard. You get scrutinized a lot. People don’t think you should have a life once you get divorced. They think you’re once you’re divorced. You’re like done.”

Hall presses Larsa Pippen on whether she’s met Marcus’ parents

Toward the end of the segment, Hall asked the Housewife if she had met Marcus’ parents, grilling her, even more, to see if Michael Jordan and his wife Juania Jordan “approve” of the relationship she has with their son.

Larsa swiftly declined to answer the question.

“I feel like it’s not about my parents or his parents, They’re all happy,” she said. “Our whole famliy’s fine. I feel like it’s more about where I am, where he is. I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together, and I feel like that’s the most important thing,” the star added.

After the show, fans of Hall showered her with praise for getting down to the nitty-gritty with Larsa about her questionable relationship with Marcus.

“I think Tamron asked questions many people want to know,” wrote one user on YouTube.”This woman could date anyone but chose the son of her ex-husband’s team opponent. It’s odd and sounds a little vindictive. Probably more to this story.”

A second user chimed in:

“Tamron asked the questions that everyone wants to know. She was not to hard on Larsa.”

While a third person commented:

“Tamron never going to sugarcoat anything and that’s why I love her!”

What do you think? Was Tamron Hall being hard on Larsa Pippen in your opinion? Tell us in the comment section.

RELATED CONTENT: After Being Caught Dating Larsa Pippen Months Ago, NBA Player Malik Beasley Issues Public Apology To Estranged Wife Montana Yao