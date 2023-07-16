MadameNoire Featured Video

Larsa Pippen said she was embarrassed after Michael Jordan told TMZ how he felt about her relationship with his 32-year-old son Marcus Jordan.

Earlier this month, the media outlet asked the basketball Hall of Famer whether he approved of the former Real Housewives of Miami star dating his son. Surprisingly, the Chicago Bulls alum laughed and responded with a capital hell “NO!”

On the latest episode of their Separation Anxiety podcast, Pippen, 49, and Marcus finally cleared the air about the “traumatizing” video.

Marcus claimed that his superstar poppa was just “joking” when he spoke to TMZ and was probably a little drunk since he was just leaving dinner at the swanky Matignon in Paris. But Pippen took the comment to heart.

“I didn’t think it was funny,” she said. “There’s nothing funny about it.”

“I was kind of embarrassed,” the reality TV star added.

When the video began to go viral, Pippen said she grew upset when folks online accused her of lying about her good relationship with Marcus’ parents.

“I was like traumatized,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?’ People think I lied. Because I was doing interviews, and I was literally saying, like, both of our families are fine. When I would say that, I felt like I didn’t embellish that,” the socialite continued. “They want us to be happy. And I would always say that our parents both want us to be happy and if we make each other happy, then it’s great.”

The model and TV personality understands how her romance with Marcus could be a little “awkward” for the Big 23 due to her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s long-standing rivalry with the basketball giant. But the Chicago native clarified that she doesn’t want her relationship with Marcus to get in the middle of their heated beef.

“I wasn’t a part of that. You weren’t a part of that,” the star told Marcus on the July 11 episode of Separation Anxiety.

Thankfully, everything is all good now between Mr. Jordan and Pippen. Towards the end of the segment, Marcus revealed that his father personally called them to apologize after the video took the internet by storm. The 60-year-old six-time NBA champ clarified that he had no problem with the couple and that he was saying “no in a joking way.”

Marcus and Pippen plan to move forward with their lovey-dovey romance in stride. We don’t know, but it sounded like Michael Jordan was telling the truth. You be the judge. Watch the clip below.

