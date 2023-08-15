MadameNoire Featured Video

In the aftermath of the “You a Mom” chaos, Keke “Get A Check” Palmer and Usher “Don’t Leave Your Girl ‘Round Me” Raymond have teamed up for the latter’s latest music video, “Boyfriend,” dropping August 16. The internet instantly went up at the seemingly petty dig at Keke’s ex-bae and baby daddy, Darius “Should’ve Known Better” Jackson.

On August 15, the entertainers both dropped teasers of the new uptempo single on social media respectively. A trailer with a countdown of the drop for “Boyfriend” hit Youtube, also. Usher dropped a sneak peek of the video on Instagram.

In the opening line of the video, Usher sings, as flashes of the veteran singer and the actress appear, “Somebody said that your boyfriend was looking for me.”

P-E-T-T-Y!

“When fantasies become reality… ‘Boyfriend’ Out Tomorrow, 8/16 | Hit the link in my bio to set a reminder for the Official Music Video Premiere,” he penned in the caption.

Keke’s shade was a little more subtle. The 29-year-old multihyphenate kept her Instagram caption for the trailer simple, writing, “8.16”

It didn’t matter, though. Social media went up for the posts.

Usher commented on Keke’s post, “Let’s go 🔥.”

“Best revenge is your paper,” Kela Walker penned.

On the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the comments were even wider.

“Boyfriend” drops in the aftermath of Keke and Darius’ very-public spat over how the singer was dressed for Usher’s concert in July. Donning a sheer black bodycon dress and strapless bodysuit, which revealed her plump postpartum cheeks, the 29-year-old new mom blushed, danced and sang with Usher as he serenaded her with his 2010 hit single, “There Goes My Baby.”

Keke, who ain’t never shy, sang along with the 44-year-old entertainer to the chagrin of her son’s father, Darius.

The disgruntled daddy posted a now-deleted tweet, writing, “It’s the outfit tho… You a mom.”

Internet users dragged the fitness trainer for his reported toxic behavior, and though there hasn’t been confirmation of a breakup– Keke seemingly moved on and capitalized on the sexist vitriol. During her July 15 performance at the Broccoli City Music Festival, the singer made it clear that she wasn’t pressed.

“Keke rapped, “Lil booties matter. My son gave me some ass. I’m my own boss, and I got my own cash. I don’t need a nigga– only thing I need’s a bag.”

On July 7, she also began selling merchandise of the infamous tweet.

“One thing is certain, and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍 “IM A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the bullshit” shirts available NOW! Link in bio :),” she captioned the post on Instagram.

One monkey clearly isn’t stopping Keke or Usher’s show!

See the trailer for “Boyfriend” below…