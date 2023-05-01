MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer’s bae, Darius Jackson, thanked their adorable son for his mama’s post-pregnancy ass-ets.

On April 29, Jackson shared a short video of the first-time mom bouncing that ass toward the camera in a skin-tight leopard print jumpsuit. Staring at his woman in awe, Jackson said, “Y’all see this? Y’all see this work?”

The Nope star let out a cute chuckle right before the video ended.

Jackson, 29, captioned the funny clip, “My son done transformed.”

It’s so refreshing to see Palmer and her boo stepping into parenthood and embracing all of the fun and change that comes along with it.

The couple made their red carpet duo over the weekend.

On February 27, the happy couple announced the birth of their first child, an adorable baby boy named Leodis “Leo” Andrellton. Since then, the bubbly duo have been documenting their new life together as a family.

Before filming the cheeky video, the Hustlers star and her boyfriend made their red-carpet debut alongside baby Leo at Palmer’s Big Boss visual album party in Atlanta. In one photo, the former Disney star and the fitness trainer snuggled against one another and struck a pose for the camera as they held their sleeping baby boy. Little Leo was dressed to impress for the occasion, too. The precious 2-month-old rocked a tiny black bomber jacket, slacks and a crispy pair of Air Force 1’s to the event.

Palmer and Jackson have kept their relationship away from the public eye, but now, it looks like they are ready to share more about their beautiful romance with the world. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the two lovebirds met at a Memorial Day party in 2021 and fell in love at first sight. Two months later, the pair made their romance “Instagram official.”

Keke Palmer talks about her post-pregnancy body and the joys of motherhood with People.

Post-pregnancy weight gain can be difficult for some women to navigate after delivery, but Palmer seems to enjoy every inch of her new body.

Earlier this month, the podcast host and singer sat down for an interview with People, where she offered some solid advice to women who may be struggling to get their physique back post-partum.

“The main thing I would say to any new mom you know is do what you can when you can,” the True Jackson VIP alum shared. “Whatever it is that makes you feel good, if it’s important to you, then hell yeah, put in the world, Ms. Girl. Get you whatever diet you want to do or whatever workout regimen that works for you. And if that’s not what you’re worried about, then don’t worry about it. I think number one is about what each individual needs to feel good after having a baby because it’s a journey on its own.”

After welcoming baby Leo, Palmer said there were weeks when she struggled to regain her energy. But shortly after doing “nothing,” she suddenly wanted to get active again. The Chicago native implored mommies to go at their “own pace” and have a little fun in between.

“I’ve gone on my own personal journey with how I feel about my physical appearance. I think the main thing is I’ve learned through my experiences that I just do what makes me feel happy if I feel like, oh, I need to hold it back. I need to do a little bit more work. I want to feel better about myself. Then I just do it. And then other times I’m like, yo, pull up in the drive-thru. I want the five large. I do what I feel when I need to because sometimes taking it easy is what you need.”

We hear that, Keke. We see that body girl and that ass, too!

