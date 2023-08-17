MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo and her boyfriend, Myke Wright, aren’t headed for Splitsville amid her battle against the shocking sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit against her.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, three of Lizzo’s former dancers on her Special tour filed a lawsuit Aug. 1 that accused the singer and her dance captain of subjecting them to physical and mental abuse. A representative for the Grammy winner recently shut down rumors that she and Myke split due to the stress caused by the lawsuit. The Daily Mail reported Aug. 11 that the “Good As Hell” singer’s spokesperson said there’s “no truth” to the gossip that the couple broke up. However, neither of them follows one another on Instagram.

That day, The Sun claimed that the couple’s relationship was rocky because of the discrimination case. The informer for the publication said the singer took “the past few weeks very hard, and her relationship has suffered.”

“They had a big falling out, and she is really upset,” the insider added. “Both of them have thought of themselves as soulmates, so for it to end has been hard on them. Those close to them are hoping they will make up.”

Myke’s ex went viral on TikTok in early August for claiming the comedian left her for Lizzo after a 10-year relationship.

Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown said she met Lizzo several times while Myke hosted MTV’s Wonderland with the then-budding singer. Brooklyn said she ignored that Lizzo “wasn’t very nice” to her because she assumed the singer was just a standoffish celebrity.

“I eventually find out she and my boyfriend had something going on,” Brooklyn said before clarifying that Myke is now her ex. “And that was that. I left the relationship… I mean, yea, it was heartbreaking. I was with him for ten years — I supported him through everything. And when he finally got a big break, he left me for Lizzo.”

Brooklyn shared her initial clip Aug. 3, and it’s gotten over 4.1 million views, over 422 likes and tens of thousands of comments and shares. In a follow-up video, Myke’s ex shared throwback photos of when they dated. She also thoroughly explained that she didn’t make her first video to start a Lizzo hate train.

Read more about Lizzo and Myke’s history below.

