Things aren’t looking too good for Lizzo.

On Aug. 9, six more people came forward accusing the singer of inappropriate sexual behavior after three of her former dancers filed an explosive sexual harassment lawsuit earlier this month. Ron Zambrano, a lawyer for the former dancers, said many of the new accusers shared “similar stories” about the twerking pop diva, according to Page Six.

According to the attorney, the new plaintiffs are suing Lizzo for allegedly creating a “sexually charged environment.” Some claimed they weren’t paid while working with the “Truth Hurts” crooner, Page Six noted. “Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say,” Zambrano added.

On Aug. 1, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit accusing the Houston native of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment when they toured and performed with the star between 2021 and 2023. The former dancers alleged that they were subjected to religious and racial harassment, weight-shaming and were forced to participate in inappropriate sexual behavior.

After Lizzo’s Amsterdam show in February, Davis alleged that the singer forced her to touch one of the nude performers’ breasts when they went to a strip club in the Red Light District in Amsterdam. During an interview with KHOU 11, Rodriguez alleged that the famous celeb tried to assault her on one occasion.

“I prematurely decided to resign because of how badly and how quickly things went down … she basically was attempting to assault me and had to be held back,” Rodriguez added.

In addition to Lizzo, the trio is also suing the singer’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, for making “sexually inappropriate comments” and pushing her Christian beliefs onto the group. Lizzo has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them “outrageous” and “sensationalized.”

The star’s massive lawsuit is not only impacting her career but her social media stats, too.

According to Buzzfeed, when the suit was filed on Aug. 1, the flutist lost 34,604 of her dedicated followers on Instagram. She also lost the same amount on Aug. 3–the same day she issued an Instagram statement denying all of the allegations in the suit.

Altogether, Lizzo lost nearly 200,000 followers on the platform since her former employees filed the suit. The singer has 13,000,000 followers on Instagram as of Aug. 10.

Some fans on X are also sharing their doubts about the pop diva. One user shared a whole thesis on why they believe some of the allegations in the shocking suit. Singer Elle Baez claimed Lizzo jacked creative elements from her music videos after she auditioned for Season 1 of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

