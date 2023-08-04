MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo has responded to the shocking lawsuit against her by three of her former dancers.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner, born Melissa Jefferson, posted a lengthy response Aug. 3 to the disturbing lawsuit filed against her, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley.

Lizzo said she’s not a victim but “not the villain” either. She didn’t explicitly reference the severe body shaming, sexual harassment and emotional harm she’s been accused of. She also didn’t cop to any wrongdoing or apologize for how her dancers felt in the allegedly hostile work environment she and her dance captain led.

Lizzo said as someone who’s body-shamed daily. She’d never want any woman to feel that pain or think their employment with her depended on their size. Within her post, she said, “…it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

The “About Damn Time” singer said she couldn’t allow her openness about her sexuality to be used against her. She also emphasized that she is “very passionate” about her work as a performer and that with her dedication “comes hard work and high standards.”

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelming disappointing,” the singer said at the start of her Instagram post.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed.” “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

“I’m hurt, but I will not let the good work I’ve done in this world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” she said at the end of the lengthy post.

Lizzo and her dance captain face major allegations voiced by Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez.

The lawsuit cited fat shaming, sexual harassment, racism, and disability discrimination, as well as emotional and physical distress while working for the “Truth Hurts” singer. The incidents of misconduct and abuse reportedly started in 2021 and carried into 2023 while the trio and other dancers traveled with Lizzo on the Special tour. Williams, Davis and Rodriguez’s 37-page lawsuit detailed the former employees alleged hostile environment — and several others have corroborated the alleged victims’ stories, according to The Daily Beast.

Those who’ve shared their unfortunate experiences with Lizzo in recent days include Quinn Wilson, the singer’s former creative director, and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, who pulled out from filming a documentary about the performer.

The disturbing details of this lawsuit continue to unfold. Read Lizzo’s response to the lawsuit in its entirety below and more about her and her leadership’s alleged abuse.

