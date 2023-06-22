MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B snapped at her arch nemesis Tasha K after she made an unsavory remark about the death Takeoff.

The drama started on June 21, after the “Up” rapper took to Twitter to comment on Brian Szasz, the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, who attended a Blink-182 Concert amid the intense search for his stepfather and four others aboard a missing Titanic sub.

“People was like, ‘Uh, what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?‘ Yes. You supposed to be at the house sad,” she wrote, according to UpRoxx. “You supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.”

Tasha K, who currently owes the hip-hop star a whopping $4 million from a defamation lawsuit she lost in 2022, boldly swooped into the Grammy winner’s replies with an eyebrow-raising hot take.

“Wasn’t she posting guns right after Takeoff died? And on the internet, cutting up not long after his sudden takeoff?” the YouTube star and blogger wrote.” I’m just asking…Everyone grieves diff.”

That’s when Cardi B dragged The UNWINEWITHTASHAK host to hell and back. The mother of two called the gossip blogger “despicable” for mentioning Takeoff in her dusty comment.

“To bring up Takeoff to prove a fake ass point is disgusting. I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, me and my man STILL dealing wit that to this day,” Cardi B tweeted of how she and her husband grieved over the loss of the late Migos star.

“I’m a rapper, we targeted all the time so of course I have guns for protection,” she continued. “But since you wanna be funny for comments, ima make sure your kid don’t go to college. You think my lawyers don’t know you hiding money in Africa? Ima make sure I get every red cent of my 4 mill. DONT EVER PUT TAKEOFF NAME IN YA MOUTH.”

Tasha’s pettiness did not end there.

The notorious vlogger continued to push Cardi’s buttons on Instagram. In one post, Tasha called the “WAP” hitmaker an “angry stripper” and claimed that she was the reason Migos split up.

In a follow-up post, the unabashed YouTuber issued a phony apology to the rapper’s fans. She blamed her ongoing lawsuit with Cardi as the reason why the rapper hadn’t released her second album.

“She’s been in court with me for 6 years, distracted from her purpose. Now going on 7. Atlantic is broke and won’t help pay for a 2nd album,” the gossiper alleged.

Man, some things are better left unsaid. Tasha, please stay off Twitter, hun.

Tasha K’s petty post comes just one month after she reportedly filled out paperwork to file for bankruptcy amid her turbulent suit with Cardi B. She still owes the “WAP” rapper a whopping $4 million from the defamation lawsuit she lost in March. If granted, the bankruptcy request won’t wipe out her debt owed to the Bronx-bred femcee.

Instead, Tasha would be able to keep her assets and gossip blog business intact while she pays the hip-hop star under a court-approved payment plan. That’s only if Cardi’s legal reps agree to the repayment proposal.

Well, this latest stunt sure doesn’t look good for Tasha, especially if she’s trying to work things out with the rapper.

Tasha wasn’t the only one that had something to say about Cardi’s Titanic remark. Brian Szasz also fired back at the rhymer for commenting on his grieving process. Read what he had to say below.

