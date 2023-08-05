MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B won’t be charged for her mic-throwing outburst at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas on July 29. Lawyers for the Bronx femcee told TMZ that battery charges were dropped against the rapper.

“This afternoon, we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi,” legal reps for the “WAP” artist said. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

TMZ noted that the case was never “referred to the D.A.” and that the cops “concluded Cardi did not commit a criminal offense.”

The audio production company that owns the mic is auctioning off the infamous sound piece for charity. According to TMZ, all proceeds will go to the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which helps teens and young adults with special needs. Bids for Cardi’s mic are flying in, too. Right now, the rapper’s soaring microphone can be all yours for a cool $100,000.

What happened at Drai’s Beachclub?

During Cardi’s July 29 performance, the mother of two asked the packed crowd to throw some water on her so that she could cool down from the raging Las Vegas heat. However, the mother of two went from 0 to 100 real quick when a female concertgoer threw a white cup with liquid and ice at her as she was performing onstage.

Multiple videos shared on social media captured the “Up” rapper hurling her microphone at the culprit. The water-tossing suspect ducked, and the microphone appeared to hit another person directly behind the culprit.

On July 30, a TikTok user named @Paxybabyy claimed that she was struck by the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker’s microphone during the debacle. Paxy uploaded a video to her account that showed the rapper hurling her microphone at the drink-throwing suspect at close range. In the short clip, the microphone flew directly at the drink-tossing stan, but instead of hitting the culprit, the microphone allegedly hit Paxy.

The unidentified TikToker alleged that she was “sore” and “bruised” from the incident.

According to TMZ, on July 31, the person who got hit filed a report against the Grammy Award-winning artist, alleging that they were “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.” It’s unclear if that person was Paxy or the female suspect.

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Shades The Shade Room For Throwing Shade