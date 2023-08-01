MadameNoire Featured Video

A concertgoer’s drink-throwing incident has Twitter users accusing Cardi B of having a Milli Vanilli moment on stage.

The unwieldy fan threw her drink at Cardi while the latter performed her 2017 hit “Bodak Yellow” at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas July 29. The liquid landed on Cardi and instantly caused the rapper to retaliate.

The mother of two chucked her microphone and hit the drink-throwing hater in a matter of seconds. Cardi called out the rowdy concertgoer and said, “Wassup?!… Fuck outta here!”

Other footage from the concert showed Cardi encouraging fans to splash her with water.

On Twitter, social media users discussed Cardi’s lip-syncing as much as her heated exchange with the aggressor in the crowd. The strong opinions highlighted a mixed bag of perspectives on whether the rapper was justified for how she clapped back at the concertgoer.

Many think the woman in the crowd threw her drink at the “Money” rapper because Cardi used a backing track while she was on stage. Several who found fault with the performance highlighted that Milli Vanilli’s Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan lost their 1990 “Best New Artist” Grammy after the Recording Academy found out the duo completely lip-synced their chart-topping sophomore album, Girl You Know It’s True.

Others that defended the “Jealous” MC noted that she and many other contemporary artists lip-synced during their performances. As the supporters saw it, Cardi wasn’t the first to do it, and she won’t be the last.

Regarding the Milli Vanilli jabs, Cardi supporters also specified that the rapper was lip-syncing to a song she originally recorded.

In Pilatus and Morvan’s case, the duo had been frontmen who performed vocals that other musicians sang for their album.

The concertgoer who sparked all the controversy has filed a battery police report against Cardi, according to USA Today .

The undefined woman filed via the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department July 30. No arrests have been made as of yet.

