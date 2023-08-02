MadameNoire Featured Video

Another woman has accused Cardi B of hitting her with her flying microphone during the rapper’s packed show at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas July 29. On July 30, a TikTok user named @Paxybabyy shared her footage of the rap star’s mic-throwing debacle at close range.

In the short clip, the mother of two was performing her hit single “Bodak Yellow” when a fan, directly in front of the Tiktoker, tossed a white cup of water on the Grammy Award-winner. The video captured Cardi hurling her microphone at the culprit, but instead of hitting the suspect, the microphone allegedly hit Paxy.

The woman claimed that the rapper may have mistook her for the water-throwing fan because she was standing directly behind the suspect. Paxy, who remains unnamed, captioned the footage, “When I’m the one who gets smoked by the microphone but didn’t throw the drink.” She also alleged that she was “sore” and “bruised” from the incident.

Netizens of TikTok shared mixed reactions to the footage in the comment section.

Some users applauded the woman for sharing the video, as they were certain that Cardi struck the wrong person. A few users encouraged the alleged victim to sue the “Up” rapper for her mic-throwing outburst.

“I literally said she hit the wrong girl. Get that bag, sis!!!” wrote one user.

Another person penned, “U got the evidence!”

A third user chimed in, “Girl, if you don’t call your lawyer.”

Some users wondered if the woman was okay after she was allegedly struck by the heavy mic. “That had to hurt,” one concerned viewer commented. “I’m sorry this happened,” another Tiktoker chimed in.

Cardi B has not confirmed whether Paxy’s allegations are true, but alternative footage of the incident, shared by a fan account on July 29, appeared to show a woman behind the water-throwing culprit being struck in the shoulder by the rapper’s flying microphone. It’s hard to tell if the water-tossing suspect was actually hit by the mic, but she tried to duck to avoid the flying object.

Take a look at the footage for yourself.

According to Insider, on July 30, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a “battery” report from the woman who was filmed throwing a drink at Cardi. The woman told authorities that she was “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage” while attending the rapper’s concert, police said. “The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued,” officials added.

