Tia Mowry is ready to get back on the dating scene, even though she’s “terrified and nervous” to find love again.

On Aug. 2, the Sister, Sister star took to Instagram to share the big news with fans. Mowry posted a funny video of herself lip-syncing a popular TikTok skit by Teen Vogue contributor Ashleigh Carter, where the writer unenthusiastically gives her first date spiel for the millionth time.

“So, what do you do for work? Do you like it?” Mowry said apathetically as she put on a fresh face for her date. “How many siblings do you have?”

“Oh, you have a lot,” she added before storming out of the bathroom with an exaggerated sigh.

The video contained a text overlay that read, “Welp, never thought I’d be here, but here goes.”

In the caption, Mowry, 45, went into detail about her dating jitters. The actress revealed that prior to marrying her ex-husband Cory Hardrict, she had “never been on the dating scene.”

“So, when I tell you I’m nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing, I mean it. Even though I’m in my 40s, I feel so inexperienced!” the cookbook author continued. “And while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me!” So if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!” she added.

In October 2022, Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple finalized their divorce in April 2023. As previously reported, the actress’s attorney Laura Wasser revealed in court documents that Hardrict and The Game star “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”

Under the divorce settlement, the former couple also agreed to share joint physical custody of their children, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.

Fans on Instagram sent the comments section up for the single momma.

Fans praised the single mother of two for her courage to tread back into the dating world.

“Do it scared! You’ve got this,” one Instagram user penned.

“Date with discernment, Tia, cuz it’s super ghetto out here. Have fun and good luck!” wrote another fan.

A third netizen of the ‘gram chimed in, “You got this boo! Just let it flow and let God guide your spirit. The organic connection will be so effortless.”

During an interview with Hello Beautiful in June, Mowry opened up about what led to her divorce. After losing her grandmother and a close family member within a matter of months, the actress spiraled into a dark bout of depression. She also found clarity throughout the tough period.

“That woke me up. I asked myself, ‘Tia, are you happy?’ And I said, I truly need to find my peace and my happiness. That’s when I went to therapy,” she said. “I just started to begin to blossom, evolve, learn and grow. That was like the aha moment. The pivotal moment where I was like, you know what? It’s time to really start living your truth.”

Now, joy is Mowry’s top priority. The matriarch is happy to be living in her truth and feels good knowing that her children, Cree and Cairo, get to see her living her best life.

“A part of my decision was also for them,” Mowry said, referencing back to her split from Hardrict. “For them seeing their mother walk in truth. I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision. It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life. But if they see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there’s some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through. They can say my mommy is living and chasing her truth. I want my children to do that. That’s the best gift I can give them.”

Congrats to Tia Mowry! Happy dating, sis!

