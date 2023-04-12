MadameNoire Featured Video

Cory Hardrict doesn’t have a girlfriend and isn’t focused on getting one amid his divorce from Tia Mowry.

The actor briefly addressed his romantic life during a recent Instagram Live session.

Hardrict said, “Nah, I don’t got no girlfriend. I got my kids and work,” in a live stream clip captured by 9MagTV on April 11.

Hardrict’s recent Instagram posts align with his focus on his “kids and work.”

A post shared for Easter included snapshots of the actor with the two children he shares with Mowry. The estranged couple has an 11-year-old son named Cree and a 5-year-old daughter named Cairo.

Hardrict’s latest post is a promotional photo for season 2 of All American: Homecoming, in which he stars.

Hardrict and Mowry have publicly been amicable since the 4U by Tia haircare founder filed for divorce in October.

Mowry cited “irreconcilable differences” for the couple’s split in her filing. In a message shared with her followers on Instagram, the Family Reunion actress said she and Hardrict “will maintain a friendship” as they co-parent.

Hardrict left a red heart and sparkle emojis under a post his estranged wife shared on Instagram later that month. She replied to her estranged husband and said, “I love you.”

The All American: Homecoming star expressed his feelings about the couple’s divorce in an Instagram Live session several days later. He said, “It’s love, y’all. I love y’all, for real. I love my beautiful family. I love my kids. I love my wife. I love all you guys. Just know that it’s all love, okay? I love you guys, alright?”

In November, rumors swirled that Hardrict’s alleged infidelity led to his and Mowry’s split. The Hardcor Films founder denied the rumors and called them “lies,” according to US Weekly.

The couple’s marriage lasted over 14 years.

