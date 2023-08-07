MadameNoire Featured Video

Alicia Keys’ son Genesis is adorably protective of his momma.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter posted a clip of the 8-year-old questioning her slightly provocative outfit for the July 12 Brooklyn stop of her Keys to the Summer Tour. Although the singer was fairly covered up in an all-black outfit, Genesis voiced qualms about the sheer side panels of her top, which revealed the sides of Keys’ heart-shaped pastie-covered boobs.

The child asked, “Are we really going to do this Mom?!” before he pointed directly at her partially exposed breasts. Genuinely concerned, Keys asked her outspoken son what was wrong. “The heart! So everybody’s gonna see your boobs?!”

Keys handled her son’s worries about the pastie-revealing top with some gentle parenting finesse.

The 42-year-old singer acknowledged her son’s concerns, addressed them and explained to him why there was no need to worry.

Regarding whether fans would see her boobs, she reassured Genesis that concertgoers would “just see a heart.” She also showed her son that the waving she’d do on stage wouldn’t expose her in a way that would make him uncomfortable.

Then, when Genesis offered her an alternative dance move to hit on stage, the mother explained that “everyone has boobs” and there’s nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed about.

In the comments of Keys’ July 29 post, Swizz Beatz backed up Genesis’ protective nature. The music producer, Keys’ husband, spoke of the couple’s youngest child and wrote, “My guy 😂.”

On July 31, Swizz shared snapshots that displayed how the 8-year-old’s need to protect his mother manifested during another tour date.

The music producer explained that in light of fans recently throwing things at musicians mid-performance, Genesis stood on stage and guarded Keys while she sang to the masses. The child’s stoic expression let fans know he and his mama were not the ones to play with.

“He heard how people been acting at shows lately 😂,” Swizz explained. “My boy serious in real life 🤣.”

In addition to Genesis, Keys and Swizz also share a 12-year-old son, Egypt.

