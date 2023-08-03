MadameNoire Featured Video

Tina Knowles has been living life to the fullest since her split from actor Richard Lawson in July. On July 30, the famous matriarch popped out to see her daughter Beyoncé dominate the stage during her Renaissance World Tour stop in New Jersey, according to People.

In a video shared to Instagram on Aug. 1, the 69-year-old beauty could be seen dancing and having a good time with Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz in the crowd. The mother of two cheered Beyoncé on as she performed “Cuff It” for the packed audience.

Tina looked happy to be outside with her elite girl gang as she rocked a stunning red lip and long flowing beach curls.

“We partied till the wheels fell off!” she captioned the fun video.

Netizens of Instagram had a ball watching the Texas native cut up with Oprah and Gayle.

“Ohhhhh all my rich aunties getting down! This video gives me LIFE,” one fan penned.

“Oprah and Gayle with Tina? Now that’s a dope group of women!” another user gushed.

A third stan couldn’t get over how stunning Tina looked in the video. “Can we talk about how BEAUTIFUL Ms. Tina is?! Like she gets more beautiful as she gets older. And Beyoncé looks more like her as she gets older too!!”

Miss Tina’s’ face card never declines!

Before heading to the concert, the fashion designer hit the streets of NYC to get her “grub on” with her youngest daughter, Solange, and niece Angie Beyince.

“At Lunch with these two beauties @solangeknowles @angiebeyince in NYC,” she penned in the caption.

“We’re in a little sidewalk cafe in Paris. Not really, just New York City. And it’s not Sex and the City; it’s like lunch in the city. We’re about to get our grub on. Check with you later,” the fashion guru added.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, on July 25, Tina filed for divorce from Lawson, 72, citing irreconcilable differences. According to the filing, Tina requested that the court terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or Richard. She also asked for her name to be “restored” to Celestine Knowles.

We got to say Tina looks happy to be living the single life, and her soon-to-be former husband appears to be enjoying his newfound freedom, too.

On July 30, a TikTok user named @elle_Jayss shared a montage video of the Hollywood veteran that captured him smiling and dancing at various events without Tina. The Black Terror director looked like he was having a ball without the mother of two.

Recently, social media sleuths were able to dig up info about the actor’s alleged porn preferences. According to internet detectives, the newly single star allegedly has a thing for Black women with big asses. Read more on that tea below.

