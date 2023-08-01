MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users have been fully tapped into the ongoing divorce drama between Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles. Speculation about the reason behind the couple’s split has yielded some interesting theories about Richard being single and free.

On July 30, one TikTok user, @elle_jayss, posted a video that insinuated that the 76-year-old Zaddy was happy to be back out in these streets since he and Tina parted ways.

The hilarious clip, backed by his former step-son-in-law’s, Jay-Z, 2013 hit single “Show Me What You Got,” intimated that Richard was enjoying his newly-single status. The video featured a collage of the veteran actor and director serving various hot boy looks while smiling and dancing and seemingly enjoying life without Tina.

Though the petty insinuation hasn’t been confirmed, TikTok users seemed to give the former Dynasty actor the thumbs-up over his alleged newfound joy while being single.

One TikTok user wrote, “Richard said he back OUTSIDE.”

Another person penned, “Not him putting out a singles ad.”

“That’s what happiness and peace 😊 will do, bring you back to life 😂😁,” someone else opined.

Another TikTok user wrote, “He’s making sure the women know he’s single again lol…peace is everything 💯.”

@elle_jayss video also made its way to Black Twitter, where the responses were even more laughable.

“Richard Lawson posted this to his IG, and I am hollering…he really dgaf .”

For the record, the video does not appear on Richard’s Instagram account.

Black Twitter wasted no time throwing its two cents on the video.

The video isn’t the first time social media users have presumed thoughts about Richard’s activities.

On July 27, Black Twitter was in shambles after savvy internet sleuths discovered the Mack Zaddy’s taste in porn.

In his now-deleted Twitter account, Richard’s penchant for porn with Black women with big asses did not go unnoticed. Social media users ran amuck with the salacious sex tea that seemingly proved one thing– the 76-year-old actor’s libido was still working at full throttle.

Tina filed for divorce from the actor on July 26, citing irreconcilable differences. Whether or not the video is factual remains a question, but if Richard is back outside– he won’t be for long. Zaddy still got it!