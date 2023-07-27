MadameNoire Featured Video

Tina Knowles has reportedly filed for a divorce from her estranged husband, veteran actor and director Richard Lawson.

On July 26, the famous matriarch and fashion designer filed for divorce from Lawson, according to court documents obtained by People. Tina, 69, filed for divorce on Wednesday, but the date of separation was listed as July 25. The Texas native cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split. According to the filing, Tina requests that the court terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or Richard. She also asked for her name to be “restored” to Celestine Knowles.

The change of name request remains unclear, according to the outlet.

Tina and Richard were married for eight years. The couple tied the knot in 2015 with a stunning yacht wedding in Newport Beach, California, surrounded by close family and friends. The romantic ceremony came two years after the couple began dating in 2013.

This is Tina and Richard’s second divorce. In 2009, the famous matriarch split from her husband of three decades, Mathew Knowles. The Texas beauty and the music exec are the superstar parents of Beyoncé and her sister Solange. Tina and Mathew finalized their divorce in 2011.

Richard was married to actress Denise Gordy from 1978 to 1989. They share a daughter, Bianca Lawson, and a son, Ricky Lawson.

The couple looked cozy in March at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s after party.

In an anniversary post shared in 2021, Richard recalled the moment he first met Tina. At the time, the fashion guru was pregnant with Beyoncé and still married to Mathew.

“I thought you were one of the most beautiful women I had ever met. Breathtaking.!! The thing that was so striking was that your beauty continued to be enhanced by your incredible heart, compassion, empathy, generosity, and philanthropy,” he penned underneath a photo from their wedding day. “You were pregnant with Beyonce at the time, and married, so my incredible attraction for you then could only live in my fantasy. As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world.”

The actor added that it took “32 years for my attraction for you to come full circle. It was well worth the wait.”

Earlier this month, rumors alleged that the soon-to-be-divorced couple were living separate lives. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Richard was visibly absent from Gloria Carter’s wedding, who is the mother of JAY-Z. Tina did not attend the actor’s screening of his new flick Black Terror in June during the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Read more on that below.

RELATED CONTENT: Tina Knowles And Richard Lawson Reportedly Split Quietly