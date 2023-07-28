MadameNoire Featured Video

On the heels of Tina Knowles filing for divorce from her estranged husband of eight years, Twitter detectives discovered Richard Lawson has a thing for porn on July 27.

Via Richard’s personal Twitter account, social media sleuths were able to see the alleged type of porn the veteran actor and director liked. The 76-year-old stud reportedly had a thing for Black women (okay, Zaddy!) with big breasts and asses. In other words, he’s a regular Black man. Black Twitter reactions varied on the alleged salacious sex tea. But to be honest, there’s nothing to see here.

Many Twitter users didn’t see a problem.

In a 43-year study of porn tendencies in men, Black men were the demographic most likely to watch X-rated materials out of any other group of people. Don’t get it twisted. Black women also partook in porn at a higher level. White women actually flatlined in the study. The study is giving what we already know– Black people like sex.

Covenant Eyes also revealed that the highest subscribers of porn sites lived in urban locations. And 59% of Boomers believe that porn is a negative thing. Richard allegedly does not. 51% of men ages 65-80 are reported to still have sexual desires.

According to Fight The New Drug, the top five reasons people watch porn are– education, boredom, arousal, addiction and dealing with negative mental emotions. Given Tina’s recent divorce filing, Richard could have partaken in porn for a plethora of reasons. Or maybe he just likes ass and tiddies. Whatever the case, he certainly doesn’t need to be shamed or embarrassed. Richard has deactivated his Twitter account, but his Instagram is still active.

MADAMENOIRE first reported trouble in paradise on July 13. The 76-year-old veteran actor and director and Tina, 69, had been living noticeably separate lives for the past few months. Suspicions mounted further after the matriarch dropped Lawson from her last name– going back to Celestine/ Tina Knowles on her Instagram account.

The Louisiana native filed for divorce on July 26, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The estranged couple were married in a beautiful ceremony in 2015.