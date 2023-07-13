MadameNoire Featured Video

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson, her husband of eight years, may have split up quietly.

According to AceShowbiz, Knowles and Lawson have reportedly been living separate lives as of late. The 69-year-old matriarch has even dropped Lawson’s name from her Instagram account. Her IG id still says @MrsTinaLawson, though. While the estranged couple used to be thick as thieves, their social media accounts have seemingly featured the pair on solo treks. The 76-year-old actor’s last post of Knowles was in December.

The Solange and Bey’s mom’s last post with her alleged estranged husband appeared on her Instagram at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in mid-March. The couple seemingly have been living separate lives since that event.

“Never been one to waste some good light!!! so we had to sneak a picture at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last night with my boo. @mrrichardlawson. Thanks for my Makeup, @rokaelbeauty Hair, @kimblehaircare styling kj@ooody and @shionat. Diamonds @lorraineschwartz. @alexandermcqueen suit.”

Lawson was visibly absent from Jay-Z’s mom’s, Gloria Carter, wedding with Roxanne Wilshire earlier this month. Knowles was noticeably absent from her husband’s screening of his new film, Black Terror, at the most recent Essence Festival in New Orleans.

The director didn’t mention her in his thank you’s, either, further flaming rumors of a split. His wedding band was also conspicuously not on his ring finger.

“We just screened at Essence Film Festival and knocked it out the park. People were moved and motivated by the film. The reaction was incredibly empowering and motivating. We had a full house which was particularly satisfying because we had to pound the pavement to get people there just because there are so many options to choose from at the festival.”

“At the end of the day, if you want something done, you have to take it upon yourself to make sure it goes the way you want it to go. Those black people really got it and resonated deeply with the film,” he continued. “So thrilled. Just the beginning. It’s uphill from here. @iamtheodumont @altaglobal.media @tobiastruvillion @taylorleighedwards @nia_miranda @malaiye @angelikigianna @johnwisemanchaos #success #dreams”

The matriarch has been very active on social media without her partner.

On July 7, Knowles posted that she will attend Holly Robinson Peete’s fundraiser, HollyRod, on July 15.

“This is in my top five [annual] events that I love! Design Care amazing. Gala !!! @hollyrpeete @rodneypeete have dedicated a large part of their life to providing services for families affected by autism and [Parkison’s] disease! The event is amazing fashion, great entertainment, never a dull moment! It is so much fun for a great cause! Come out and join us for that night❤️”

Neither camp has spoken about the alleged split, but we wish them the best. They dated for two years before getting married. It’s a second marriage for both.