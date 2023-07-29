MadameNoire Featured Video

“Tyrone” hitmaker Erykah Badu was a whole trip as she shot her shot at actor John Boyega and scored during the Atlanta leg of her “#UnfollowMe Tour” on Saturday, July 15.

Sometime during her concert, the 52-year-old songstress asked the audience if they had seen episode “six or seven” of Star Wars, mentioning the Black dude.

She meant episode eight, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, where Boyega portrayed Finn, a former Stormtrooper and rebel fighter for the Resistance.

When the audience confirmed they had seen the movie and knew Boyega from the film, she gave them a minor assignment.

“If anybody ever see John Boyega, tell that nigga I said, ‘Hi,'” she said, garnering laughter from the crowd. “And it’s a lot of people in the audience. That’s why I wanted to say that, ’cause it’s enough of y’all for one of y’all to get the message to the man, right?”

The “Didn’t Cha Know” singer continued conveying her admiration for the actor.

“John Boyega fine!”

Badu then asked the crowd if he was under the age of 30 and let out an ecstatic “Hell yeah” when audience members confirmed. However, Boyega is 31.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” she said. “Nuts still tough, you know what I’m saying? That’s what I’ll be looking for.”

Badu then transitioned to “Tyrone,” with the audience singing with her. Amid the first verse, Boyega’s figure appeared in camera view behind an oblivious Badu.

Donning a caramel-colored suit, the They Cloned Tyrone star danced as he approached the singer. Badu then turned and noticed her celebrity crush behind her, causing her to stop singing and drop her jaw.

The two embraced, and Badu turned to the audience, exclaiming, “It’s John Boyega!”

As the professionalist many know Badu to be, she broke into the iconic lyrics, “I think you better,” trailing off to allow her audience to finish with, “Call Tyrone.”

Boyega danced and sang with the audience before Badu interrupted with, “I’m at work. I’m at work, but I can multitask.”

Attempting to perform and get to know her prospective new beau, the multitasking entertainer asked if he was from Atlanta.

Oscillating between her desire to get to know Boyega and continuing the performance, Badu decided to continue the show, bestowing Boyega with a little hip and booty action.

The “On & On” songstress stated she couldn’t believe he was at her show after talking about him and asking how he knew. He responded by making a gesture that implied what we all were thinking: It’s Erykah fucking Badu!

Badu told Boyega that she had to finish the show and would meet him on her tour bus. Before leaving, the two embraced again, and Boyega kissed Badu on the cheek.

“They’ll give you the key. You can roll one for me,” she said, causing the crowd to laugh. “Make sure you roll one up for me. Thank you.”