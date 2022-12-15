MadameNoire Featured Video

Erykah Badu has partnered with rapper Berner to launch her own strain of weed. The strain, “That Badu,” has a faint lemon scent, Badu says, and is very potent.

“The first time we demoed it, it was about four of us and we had one spliff, no tobacco. And we each hit it two or three times and we were like comatose,” Badu said in a video with Berner. “But then, the next time we did the experiment, we each hit it one time and we had such a wonderful experience.”

Related Stories Erykah Badu Stole The Show During Megan Thee Stallion’s Performance

The “Window Seat” singer recommends “That Badu” to women and mothers who want to be productive during the day and stay on task.

“It’s really nice and natural, sort of like a ballad,” she said. “It just makes you move light and it kind of gets you through your day and you’re not zooted.”

“That Badu” will be available at Cookies stores.

Erykah Badu And Berner Are Also Releasing A Mushroom Tea Set

You can also purchase a mushroom tea set if you want to elevate in another way. In the video, Berner said this tea set is for people “that want to open up their mind.” Badu added that it is a “great alternative to drinking caffeine and is “very good for emotional balance” and “any kind of nervous system malfunction or dysfunction.”

“These are really for your evenings or meditations or vision quests or evenings when you have an opportunity to commune with your mind,” the Dallas native said.

The tea box set includes two psilocybin flavors called “Ginger Magic” and “Earl Grey Creme.” There are also two functional flavors called “Golden Focus” and “Bergamot Brain Boost.” The box set comes with instructions as well. It will be available at Cookies as well when released.

Watch their full conversation below.