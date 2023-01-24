MadameNoire Featured Video

Puma Curry has responded to those criticizing her and her mother Erykah Badu for showing up their derrieres in a recent Instagram post. The slideshow of three photos showed Curry and Badu showing off their backside.

“I posted a pic (not my mom) of me and my mama Badu in some cute, form-fitting pants. I’m an adult. What’s the real issues? Let’s discuss,” she asked on social media.

Badu shared the 18-year-old’s post to her page with the comment, “This the pic u posted got ’em uncomfortable,” she wrote. “Wait till y’all see our insides (heart, mind, spirit$).”

The Internet Had A Debate About Puma Curry And Erykah Badu Showing Off Their Sexy

After sharing the photo of the leggings hugging their curves, critics were appalled because she took the sexy pic with her mother.

“What’s so jarring about Puma Curry posting that picture, is that it’s with her MOM! Posing like that with your PARENT, is weird,” someone tweeted. “Had this picture been with a friend, or even by herself, nobody would give a damn.”

Other called the naysayers out for turning their nose up at Black women for being sexy.

“One, her daughter posted the pictures promoting the leggings they are wearing. Secondly, she is an adult and lastly, any time Black women show their curves, it is seen as vulgar and is sexualized. We need to cut this out. It’s a picture, not a porno. SMH.”

Someone pointed out that there’s another mother-daughter duo who show off too and get criticized for it as well.

Bernice Burgos and her daughter pose in wayyyy less clothing together on the regular and y’all b******* about Puma Curry and living legend Queen auntie Erykah Badu …”

Folks threw jabs at Badu as well.

“See, this is exactly why I can’t enjoy Erykah Badu’s music anymore,” one tweet read. “Beautiful voice and loved her sound for years, but going from defending R. Kelly to telling girls to wear knee-length skirts to showing a mother-daughter-apple on Instagram just AIN’T IT.”

