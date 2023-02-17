MadameNoire Featured Video

Erykah Badu continues to mystify the masses with her “indescribable” charm.

The elusive “Green Eyes” performer chatted about her allure when Tamron Hall brought up the urban legend that every man Badu meets falls in love during a recent episode of the host’s daytime talk show.

“That’s why I try to wear a hat,” Badu explained on the Tamron Hall Show Feb. 15 “‘Cause I don’t know what’s happening.”

Badu added that her mystic energy doesn’t only draw in men, but also women, children, animals and any living, breathing thing. The singer told Hall she is single before sharing more about her polarizing appeal.

“I think it is indescribable, and the bedroom — that’s not where you’re gonna find it. Because my magic doesn’t lie between my thighs, it lies between my ears.”

Erykah Badu On Tamron Hall

Badu appeared on Hall’s daytime talk show to discuss being Vogue‘s March 2023 cover star. The fashion outlet posted a video of Badu touring her “Badudio,” and the space’s bedroom, as a part of editorial Feb. 8.

While she generally “doesn’t like a lot of things in the space,” Badu showed off the ankle bells she wraps above each foot every morning and her infrared sauna.

The singer categorized the two as her must-have items in the bedroom.

“My self-care regimen is very important to me,” Badu shared. And I really enjoy sweating, and bathing and those types of things that give attention to the biggest organ on the body, the skin.”

The Mama’s Gun performer tied the link between music and her magic during a demonstration of a wand instrument in her meditation room.

“Beautiful instrument, very low frequency. Good for the lower chakras or the lower nature — sexual energy, creative energy, tribal energy,” she explained.

See Badu walk through her Badudio in the clip below.

