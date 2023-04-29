MadameNoire Featured Video

Ne-Yo is living life to the fullest now that his messy divorce has been finalized. He’s single and ready to mingle despite rumors of romance stirring up with his ex-Sade earlier this month.

On April 26, TMZ caught up with the “Sexy Love” hitmaker at LAX, where he offered a few details about his current love life. The R&B crooner revealed that he was happy and “enjoying the single life” since his ex-wife Crystal Renay divorced in January. “I’m dating now; I don’t give a damn,” the Arkansas native said.

When asked if women were “throwing themselves” in his DMs, the “So Sick” artist chuckled and confirmed that his DMs were flooded with dating options, but he has no plans to settle down anytime soon.

Towards the end of the brief interview, Ne-Yo said he would consider dating someone outside of the entertainment world, like a fan, if love came back around one day.

“I mean somebody on my level l kind of understand the plight of what I go through as a celebrity or whatever the case may be, but at the same time. Celebrities, we’re weirdos. So, I normally just go for regular people,” the star added to TMZ.

Ne-Y0 sparked dating rumors with his ex-girlfriend Sade earlier this month.

Earlier this month, people on social media raised a few eyebrows when the “Closer” artist was spotted partying with his baby momma Sade for her birthday. A video captured the R&B crooner feeling up on the curvy model as she danced and twerked inside a packed nightclub.

In a second clip, Sade was holding two expensive Fendi bags the 43-year-old R&B crooner gifted to her. Some people on social media were under the impression that the two may have gotten back together. But judging by Ne-Yo’s latest confessional, it looks like he’s just having a good time with the mother of his child.

Over the weekend, Sade showered the singer with love as he was performing at a packed club event.

“Mmmmmm sexy ass baby daddy,” she captioned a video of the songwriter doing his thing on stage. “Fuck what you talking about.”

Ne-Yo and the influencer share a son named Brixton. During his turbulent divorce, the singer’s ex-wife Renay accused the hitmaker of impregnating Sade and sleeping with several women during their marriage.

Renay filed for divorce in 2022, and their dissolution was finalized in January. Ne-Yo shares three children with Renay: Shaffer Jr., 6, Roman, 4; and Isabella, 20 months.

Now Ne-Yo… don’t you think it’s too soon to be dating, sir? Sit your “single” ass down!

