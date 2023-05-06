MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami’s City Girl dating future will not include any interracial linking with white men.

On May 3, the Caresha Please host said she wouldn’t be down with the swirl when asked if she’d “smash or pass” Jack Harlow on the latest episode of the Jason Lee Show.

Miami gave Harlow a soft pass, but only because she doesn’t see herself dating or fucking, interracially.

“The only reason imma say pass is because I don’t date outside my race,” she told Lee. “I could never like… [shakes her head]… but I do think he’s cute.”

“I can’t just see no white man on top of me,” the “Twerkulator” rapper added.

On the topic of Harlow, the City Girl emphasized that regardless of how much the Louisville rapper acted Black or how fine he was, she couldn’t deal with whatever lurked in his boxers.

“When he get undressed, it’s gonna be pink,” she bluntly stated on her personal preference for a man’s penis.

Throughout the rest of the interview, the City Girl also discussed why she’s reclaimed the word “whore,” Caresha Please‘s success, motherhood and pursuing “everything under the moon.”

Play

Miami attended her first Met Gala May 1 with Diddy. Though the City Girl declared her singledom just weeks before, Miami popped out with her on-again, off-again boo in matching, over-the-top black ensembles.

The couple has been dating since 2021, although both parties have been open about how their coupling is a non-traditional mash-up. While their relationship may have become complicated in the public eye, Miami and Diddy reiterated they were simultaneously single and dating.

Diddy fawned over his “gorgeous, stunning, incredible” muse when Met Gala red carpet host La La Anthony asked the music mogul about Miami.

“She’s my date for the night,” he said. “Everybody wants to put titles on it. We don’t put titles on it. This is my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me to meet. I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

In an April 2023 interview with The Cut, Miami updated the world on her relationship status with Diddy, saying, “We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man.”

“We had our own situation; I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were fucking with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me. I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

Read details on Miami and Diddy’s Met Gala outfits below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Diddy And Yung Miami Were A Fashion Moment At The 2023 Met Gala”