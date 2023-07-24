MadameNoire Featured Video

Orlando Brown had an emotional farewell as he said goodbye on the last episode of Zeus’ Bad Boys: Texas.

The former child star expressed extreme gratefulness for his “Zeus family.” Brown explained that he enjoyed himself on Bad Boys: Texas because he and his “brothers” were all allowed to authentically be themselves.

Clips weaved between his last confessional showed his lighthearted moments with the rest of the Bad Boys crew and when Natalie Nunn picked him up from jail at the start of the season.

“Y’all saved me,” Brown emotionally said through tears. “Y’all niggas really saved me bro. I was gonna go in a straitjacket. They told you Orlando Brown was crazy.”

Bad Boys: Texas viewers gave the actor his flowers in the comments of Zeus’ post.

Instagram users highlighted how much entertainment and laughable moments Brown provided on the show. Several also noted that their “crazy” perception of the former Disney star had changed for the better.

“Ngl Orlando did his big one this season… We all thought he was going to be the crazy one and he was the most sane & funny at that.” “And as we can see he’s not crazy and out of control — as the media has tried to betray him.” “This season wouldn’t have been a season without his humor 💕, love Orlando!!” “Orlando’s humor was probably my favorite thing about the season actually 🤣. Glad he was on it.” “I want to see him win, I really think he has a good spirit. I enjoyed watching him, he was funny.”

Brown made a toast to the end of Bad Boys Season 2 on his Instagram feed.

The husband and father of one wistfully watched his last moments on the show and drank a huge pre-mixed bottle of mimosa before he let out a loud burp and called it a wrap.

Brown had his drama-filled moments on the show — including heated fights with a few of his co-stars. Still, seeing him get emotional over the show’s end expresses how positive and transformative his Bad Boys’ role was in the long run.

Did y’all think Brown would come out on top at the end of this Bad Boys season? Sound off in the comments.

