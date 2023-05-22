MadameNoire Featured Video

The cast of Bad Boys Texas got to tussling in the latest episode of the Zeus Network reality TV show hit.

Orlando Brown lunged and violently swung at Ahrah Banga while they and other cast members were in the Bad Boys Texas bus. Orlando tried to pop Ahrah in the face after the influencer said the child star was why Chef Dee got aggressive with Raz B.

“Don’t you ever in your motherfucking life play me nigga,” Orlando threateningly told Ahrah.

The former Disney star verbally went off while Ahrah calmly replied, “You doing too much for the cameras.”

The influencer said he wouldn’t fight Orlando because he knew he would “demolish” his turnt-up co-star with a nasty beat down.

“Orlando, for you to just flip and then put your hands on me — I’m not gon fight you because if I fight you I know I will demolish you, okay? Sit your ass down,” the influencer said in his confessional.

Orlando clearly wasn’t here for Ahrah’s unbothered and unphased attitude toward his tantrum. While recapping the incident, the former actor said he wasn’t sure why his co-star acted like “Al Sharpton.”

The show’s viewers sounded off about the explosive moment in the post’s comments.

“Nah, y’all d ride Orlando so much, he doing too much,” a commenter argued.

“It’s annoying. I feel like y’all just like him cause he was a famous actor we all grew up on. And don’t get me wrong, I love Orlando, but he had all the energy for [Ahrah] for calling him messy even tho Raz B said the same thing and acted cool. Yes, I know that’s his friend, but still not a excuse.”

One user agreed and said, “Orlando was acting lame this episode 😒.” Another similarly said, “Orlando was very messy for that no shadeeee.”

Ahrah shared the clip of the fight on his Instagram feed and shed light on the moment in his caption.

The influencer said he didn’t like how Zeus cut out the end of the video before it was posted on Instagram.

Ahrah highlighted that he told Orlando’s “lil self” not to try to fight him ever again. The social media star also said he asked his co-star to hug him and settle his temper.

The antics dramatically unfolded after Orlando revealed information Raz only shared with him.

Once the news was out, Chef Dee ran around and got into it with castmates and the show’s security.

In another clip from the episode, Raz claimed Chef Dee came after them.

It’s not sure if Ahrah deescalated the situation with his Al Sharpton-esque non-violent attitude, but it’s clear a few of his cast members wanted to do justice to the show’s title.

RELATED CONTENT: “Orlando Brown’s ‘Clarity’ Praised By ‘Bad Boy Club Texas’ Castmates”