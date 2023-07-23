MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr has the internet catching the holy ghost after singing his viral fuckboy anthem remix of gospel singer Maurette Brown Clark’s “I Just Wanna Praise You” on The Terrell Show, which was posted July 20.

Durand and The Terrell Show host Terrell Grice did an impromptu performance of “Fuck These Niggas (For Stressing Me)” on the video, ending with the talented singer and songwriter holding a long note. Durand began fanning the popular host, who shared that it was hard to hold the long note, and the singer blurted, “Help him, homo ghost,” a play on the term “holy ghost.”

Terrell affirmed that he wasn’t going to get him banned from his own show, and Durand asked, “Oh, y’all never heard me say that during my show?”

He then started singing the remixed version of “I Just Wanna Praise You,” titled “Fuck These Niggas (For Stressing Me).”

“Fuck these fuck niggas, forever and ever and ever,” the two sang before Durand continued on his own. “For all the shit you put me through. Y’all niggas corny, we know it. Y’all all can go to hell. Fuck these niggas for stressing me.”

The internet approved the remixed version.

“I’m so angry I harmonized along. Jesus, forgive me.”

“When I tell you I need it on vinyl, download and even a damn ringback tone. My new mutha effin anthem!!”

“Well….Issa word. And it’s still the gospel.”

“I need it in a ringtone, and I mean immediately.”

“2 steppin’ to this anthem at the next barbecue.”

“Between this and turning ‘Stomp’ by Kirk Branklin into an Ode to Weed, I’m depleted.”

People also took to Twitter to praise him for the relatable version of the track.

Durand went viral in 2019 when he first performed the hilariously honest remix from his living room. The fuckboy anthem is still relevant.