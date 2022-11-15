MadameNoire Featured Video

Dionne Warwick has set her sights on Pete Davidson — or at least that’s what her Twitter suggests.

The iconic musician, 81, tweeted about the actor and former Saturday Night Live star amid rumors on Nov. 14 that Davidson, 28, is now romantically linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, 31.

“I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” Warwick stated, with her status reading: “Tweeting it into existence.”

Now with over 20,000 retweets and 248,000 likes, it’s no surprise that the Queen of Twitter’s hilarious post caught traction online.

The post even had some online users questioning whether Warwick is really the one typing away on her legendary Twitter account.

While the “Say A Little Prayer” singer has addressed the speculation before, she seemingly did it again in a post shared yesterday.

“So there’s still some non-believers, huh?,” she said in a video. “Well I want you to believe this: I am Dionne Warwick, and I tweet.”

“Yes I do. And I want y’all to stop thinking I don’t, okay? Do yourselves a favor. Alright now — I want you to stop it. Bye,” Warwick added.

Pete Davidson has been romantically attached to many big names, including Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian and more.

Moreover, the actor’s ex-fiance Ariana Grande and comedian Jay Pharoah have publicly referenced how well-endowed Davidson is.

On the latter note, Charlamagne Tha God recently dished on Kanye West allegedly ranting about Davidson’s lengthy package.

“My wife [Kim Kardashian] is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you won’t help me?!” West allegedly yelled at Charlamagne over the phone. “My wife is out here f–king a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you’re telling me that’s your friend?! When you’re supposed to be [for the] culture?!”

We’re not sure if Warwick is aware of Davidson’s alleged big package is, but the rumor persists.