JT is capitalizing on her “IT” girl status by dropping a collection under her new brand, “TheGirlJTWorld.”

The City Girls femcee said the curation of pieces combined her favorite things — “fashion, music and more.” She also described her latest project as “as an expression of self and giving back to [her] followers.”

The 30-year-old Miami native said she’s worked on the collection for “a long time” in an open letter posted July 18. The upload was the first time JT shared information about TheGirlJTWorld, although the brand’s Instagram page has been active since June 13.

JT highlighted that her fans’ “love and support” inspired her new brand. She said she wanted the project to be something that fostered community and conversation.

“Thank y’all so much for waiting, supporting, and seeing me for me and hope that y’all will love TheGirlJTWorld just as much as I do. I’m excited to explore fashion more as a lane for myself and can’t wait for you guys to see what I’ve been up to <3.”

Pieces of the collection capitalize on some of the most unique and internet-stirring things about the City Girls artist.

The collection includes a “Mug Shot” mug, a puzzle, a t-shirt, “Cunty” baby crop tees and a thong that says “Pay For This Pu$$y.” It also includes two necklaces — “I<3 JT” and one of a blunt “Cunty” star.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, JT has stated that her many mugshots are “probably like the most viral thing” about her. The snapshot of the singer featured on the collection’s puzzle caused commotion on the internet in late December, around her 30th birthday. Moreover, the bar-spitting femcee’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, often spoils her with extravagant gifts and displays of affection.

JT’s latest Instagram post tied together her music career and her TheGirlJTWorld fashion venture.

She posed in a DSquared2’s micro Gothic Belt, black Balenciaga boots, a cropped mesh top and a lengthy dark blue wig. Details for the shoot revealed that she may have filmed scenes for a “No Bars” music video. The track is her latest release as a solo artist.

JT signed Polaroids from the shoot with “JTWorld.”

Shop TheGirlJTCollection starting a 3 p.m. PST on July 21.

