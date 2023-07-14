MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj showed off her badass sparring skills in snippets shared on social media July 12.

The 40-year-old mother of one looked tight, toned and fierce while she sparred with her husband, Kenneth Petty. The duo jumped around while Minaj agilely landed punch after punch into her man’s open palms.

Equally as swiftly, she hit squats and dodged his mock blows.

The “Chun-Li” rapper also pretended to give Petty a kick to the face before she went into a graceful pirouette.

Minaj shook her voluptuous rump on her husband at the end of a separate post. A snippet of “No Bars” by rapper JT played in the background.

Minaj’s unreleased verse blasted during the tail end of the clip. JT announced earlier this week that “No Bars” will officially drop July 14, but it’s unclear if it’ll include Minaj’s contribution.

The City Girls artist made a cameo in Minaj’s clip and posed with the latter during a break from the sparring session. The two femcees sat closely together and made silly faces for the camera.

Minaj recently updated her Barbz on the status of her forthcoming album.

The mother of one said she’d shifted the project’s release to a later date “due to some really exciting news” she’d reveal sometime down the line. The new release date for the album is Nov. 17. The body of work, Pink Friday 2, will be a follow-up to her chart-topping first major label project.

“I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support and love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously, the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date 💖🦄🙏🏽,” Minaj told her fans.

RELATED CONTENT: “Nicki Minaj And The Music Charts Remind Us You Can’t ‘Photoshop’ Her Success”