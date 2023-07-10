MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock’s latest pregnancy updates included information on her evolving birthing plan and the paternity of her child.

The expectant mother revealed that she planned to “look into” the possibility of a home birth for the delivery of her baby. Chrisean explained that she’s interested in the option because hospital deliveries seemed less gentle in the birthing videos she’s seen.

“I watched how hospitals do it with babies — they’re rough! You not about to fuck up my kid’s neck like that,” she said on Instagram Live in mid-June. “I saw how they do it at home and it looks very gentle, like more your speed.”

Regarding who the father of her child is, paternity test results confirmed that it’s Chrisean’s on-again, off-again lover, Blueface. The musician emphasized that despite the “Thotiana” rapper’s public denials of their child, both adults knew that she conceived his baby.

The expectant mother said she threw the paternity test results in her baby daddy’s face when she received them. She also said she was “over it” with Blueface and his fake behavior toward her.

“I got the DNA test. It’s his child,” she shared. “He like, ‘Oh, imma be more nice to you now.'”

“Nigga, I don’t want that nice shit,” she bluntly stated.

Chrisean continues to keep her fans updated with her pregnancy and personal progress.

The “Vibe” performer posted photos from her glitzy maternity shoot June 2. She credited Blac Chyna — now known as Angela White — as who helped the photo shoot come to life.

Chrisean rocked a cropped tweed blazer with pearls, a black skirt with a high-cut split, and a pile of iced-out necklaces. The mama-to-be posed in front of a stunning golden background.

That same day, the rapper posted a clip of herself as she peacefully washed dishes and listened to a sermon delivered by Sarah Jakes Roberts.

The expectant mother seemed in good spirits as she often laughed, danced and clapped while the pastor preached. Chrisean was overcome with emotion and cried at the end of the lengthy video as she prayed with Jakes from the comfort of her home.

