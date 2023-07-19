MadameNoire Featured Video

The award for best reaction to meeting singer-songwriter and dancer Usher goes to an Atlanta loc salon owner named Shavon.

On July 16, the loc stylist shared a hysterical reel of her embracing the “Love In This Club” singer’s head, excitedly shrieking. A bewildered yet phlegmatic Usher allowed the ecstatic fan to have her moment before walking away.

Shavon repeatedly screamed throughout the video, “Oh, my God!”

“I waited 33 years for this moment,” Shavon wrote in the caption. “And this is how my time to shine went!! The girl in me wouldn’t give him a chance to sing. Lmfao!!”

People couldn’t help but sound off in the comments.

“It’s giving Pootie Tang in the elevator with ole girl….#iykyk.”

“Ma’am! Where were your seats??? I’m bout to buy them exact seats. Like for real.”

“Girl, I watched this way too many times.”

“Thought it was a wax figure till he blinked, lol.”

“If she don’t act like this when I come home. I don’t want her.”

“He looked like a child getting a hug from grandma and wanting to be released from her death grip.”

“Not you holding him like that’s momo grandbaby.”

“Now Usher gone need a hearing aid for da rest of his life.”

“Why you let go?! You had him, sis!!!”

Usher’s Las Vegas Residency launched in 2022 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace but moved to Dolby Live at Park MGM. He explained to The Hollywood Reporter that he agreed to the Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency because he moved his family there and could accommodate them while continuing his music.

Many people spoke highly of Usher’s Las Vegas Residency, with social media videos proving that anything can happen during his shows and not every experience will be the same.

On July 8, Usher posted a video of him surprising fans with a celebrity guest — the “King of the South” T.I. The day before that post, the “OMG” singer helped a man propose to his now-fiancée.

One of the most viral moments surrounding Usher’s residency was the Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson debacle.

The video showed the “Hey Daddy” hitmaker serenading the True Jackson, VP star with “There Goes My Baby.” While nothing alarming happened, Keke’s puerile baby daddy ran to Twitter, endeavoring to embarrass the actress by criticizing her gorgeous outfit.

He pulled the “you’re a mom” card like she was a child.

Social media users reminded the new dad that he hadn’t placed a ring on her finger, so it wasn’t his place to speak about her outfit. But he possibly ruined his chances of ever permanently securing THEE Keke Palmer due to him publicly shaming her instead of keeping it private.