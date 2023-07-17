MadameNoire Featured Video

Sha’Carri Richardson is embracing positive energy, and she is fully stepping into her reign as a track queen.

The 23-year-old track and field star shared her positive energy, posting a video to Instagram on July 15. In the video, Sha’Carri celebrated herself while looking stunning with Black and green ombre braids and her trademark long, bling nails.

“Not perfect but definitely worthy ✨💚Hair by @hairbykey___ 💇🏽‍♀️Spirit & Glow [provided] by God🫶🏾.”

The 100-meter champion, still fresh on the high of her winning race July 7, told her followers, as she flexed her braids and hit a little twerk, “She gone, but you’d be dumb to let me go.”

“Y’all have a blessed one,” Sha’Carri told her followers as she flashed a mega-watt smile.

The track and field showstopper has been in the zone during this season’s races. In her last race at the Nike Women’s 100-meter Final at the US Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, she “shed” her former self, opting to ditch her signature ginger bussdown before she ran.

When asked about her transformation, the 23-year-old athlete explained, “The reason why I decided to do the wig [removal is] the last time I was really here on the big stadium — I had my orange hair. And I wanted to show you guys that I’m still ‘that girl,’ but I’m better. “I’m still ‘that girl,’ but I’m stronger. I’m still ‘that girl,’ but I’m wiser. So I had to shed the old and present the new.”

Since April, Sha’Carri has been breaking records in the new race season.

For the Doha Diamond League race in Qatar, the stellar athlete ran her third-best time in the early May race.

“I feel blessed with my performance. I’m happy that I’m here, healthy I found my peace back on the field. And I’m not letting anything, or anybody, take that anymore.”

“Even after my first overseas in Botswana. Being in the 200 after being kicked out of the 100. I just knew that coming into this event, I wanted to put on my best performance,” Sha’Carri concluded.

On May 27 at the Los Angeles Grand Prix, the champion runner dusted competitors to secure a spot in the 100-meter dash. Even Rihanna shouted the Texas native out. However, Sha’Carri did not run in the final face due to cramping.

The energy the 23-year-old track star is giving is infectious, and we hope to see her star continue to soar.

She is still THAT GIRL!