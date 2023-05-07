MadameNoire Featured Video

Sha’Carri Richardson is already making history as one of the fastest women in the world. On Friday, she hit another career milestone by running a 100-meter race in 10.76 seconds at Doha Diamond League in Qatar.

The victory at Doha marks the rising track star’s biggest international win of her career to date. Richardson, who has had her fair share of public setbacks, told NBC Sports that she is not letting any of it get in her way these days. The confident track star also talked about finding her “peace back on the field” after making history last month at the Miramar Invitational with the third-fastest finish in the 100-meter race.

“Honestly, I feel blessed with my performance. I’m happy that I’m here, healthy I found my peace back on the field,” Richardson said. “And I’m not letting anything, or anybody take that anymore.

Physically, commentators attribute the win to Richardson improving her start and discipline as she prepares for more global competitions. She represented one of five American women in the race and was a Diamond League Final contender.

“Even after my first overseas in Botswana. Being in the 200 after being kicked out of the 100. I just knew that coming into this event, I wanted to put on my best performance,” Richardson said, smiling now that her disqualification from the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021 is now behind her, and she’s back in her element.

The Dallas, Texas native became scrutinized after testing positive for marijuana. Richardson accepted a month’s suspension and didn’t get the chance to compete in the 100m.

That was two years ago, and Richardson is still on a mission to run her race. The track star admitted that she smoked marijuana to deal with the stress and grief of her mom’s passing.

During Friday night’s Doha Diamond League event, Richardson, 23, ran with something to prove and rocked a more toned-down look than previous races. She switched her bright-colored hair and long nails for a braided pony that proved to be another winner for the track star.

“I am not back. I am better,” Richardson told her 2.2 million followers on Instagram leading up to the race in Qatar.

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica came in under Richardson, while Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith took third.