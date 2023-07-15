MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon, the father of 12, is still putting in the work to get his children involved in each others’ lives.

The TV personality posted photos on Instagram July 12 of a special playtime moment between his two youngest daughters — Halo Marie, six months, and Onyx Ice, nine months. The father of many posted a snapshot of the two girls in a nursery as they sat side by side and contently drank from their baby bottles.

Cannon said it was “so dope” to see his youngest daughters together.

“So grateful for this and all of my children’s journeys,” he earnestly penned. “[I’m also grateful for the] valuable lessons that I will be learning along the way. I’m trying my best y’all!”

The Wild’ N Out star’s youngest son, Legendary Love, 1, was also at the playdate, according to People.

Cannon shares Onyx with Lanisha Cole, Halo with Alyssa Scott, and Legendary with Bre Tiesi. All three adult women are models within different areas of the industry.

Tiesi is also a real estate agent and a star of Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

Cannon has recently documented his efforts to have his children spend time with their siblings from different mothers. Notably, the actor-host-musician has kids with six other women as of now.

The busy father shared snapshots of his sons, Moroccan, 11, and Golden, 6, while out for Five Guys in early July. The younger sibling lovingly clung to his elder brother while the two kids smiled for one of the photos.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Cannon said in a June podcast how much his children co-mingle is dependent on their mothers.

The Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor explained that he wanted his children to know each other, although some of his offspring had never met.

In April, The Masked Singer host said he thought all his children should only be together “when necessary.”

Read more about Cannon’s children and his fatherly antics below.

