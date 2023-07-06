MadameNoire Featured Video

Father of twelve Nick Cannon posted snapshots July 4 of his sons, Moroccan, 11, and Golden, 6, enjoying an adorable moment together.

The TV host uploaded two snapshots of his curly-haired boys while the father-son trio was out at Five Guys. The eldest child looked surprised in the first photo — but both kiddos flashed smiles from ear to ear in the second picture.

Golden looked particularly smitten while embracing his big brother. Nick warmly captioned the photos, “Brotherly Love.”

Nick celebrated the birthdays of three of his other sons in late June.

The father posted clips of his time at Disneyland for Legendary Love’s first birthday, which passed June 28. Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, the child’s mother, joined the duo for the fun day out at the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

Legendary also had a birthday party, which Bre gave details about in an interview with People.

The reality star explained that the party’s theme focused on her child’s “legendary” name. The event included tons of balloons, a kids’ craft station, a ball pit, a bounce house and a birthday cake.

“We wanted the theme to include all of the hip-hop legends of our time!” Bre shared. “I can’t even process my beautiful baby is one. It went by so quickly!” she added.

The Wild’ N Out host additionally celebrated the second birthdays of his second set of twins, sons Zillion and Zion, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa. The co-parents welcomed their youngest child, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, in November 2022.

Nick shares his eldest children, fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Three of the TV personality’s other children are shared with Brittany Bell. The latter adults co-parent sons Golden and Rise Messiah, in addition to daughter Powerful Queen.

As previously stated, Nick shares Legendary with Bre. The comedian-musician also has a daughter named Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole.

Nick and model Alyssa Scott share two children. The first child was a son named Zen, who died in December 2021 from a rare brain cancer. The co-parents welcomed their second child, Halo Marie, in December 2022.

In a June 2023 podcast appearance on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman , Nick revealed that all of his children hadn’t met or even knew they were family.

“In your dream world, regardless of whether you’re romantically involved or not romantically involved with the mothers, all your children will know each other. All of your children will come together, go on trips together or outings together.” “As much as that may be a wish of mine, I’ve got to respect that’s not a wish of everyone’s.” “Because they’re currently under their mothers’ jurisdiction, I’m trying to play by the moms’ rules.”

