Former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Porsha Williams Guobadia is living her best life out here and being happy.

The mom, wife, author, and media personality is showing the world that she can do it all and remain happy by posting snippets of her busy life on her Instagram page.

On July 12, Porsha shared a cute video of her flexing her daughter Pilar’s new hair-do. According to the caption, Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley had always worn her hair in a ponytail, but the 4-year-old is growing up and getting used to wearing her hair down.

“She said, ‘Mommy, it’s pretty down like Elsa.’ Here comes the girly girl side. Growing up,” she wrote.

Porsha opted for a braided hairstyle, jazzing it up with clear beads.

Her previous posts included her seemingly happy and living it up with her forever boo thang, Simon Guobadia.

She also dedicated an Instagram post to her family, comprising photos of the four of them — Simon, PJ, Porsha and her stepson — at a house party they threw seemingly for Porsha’s 42nd birthday with friends and family, despite the actual special day being on June 22.

“Family 1st,” she captioned the post.

Simon took his beautiful woman and former Birthday girl on an exotic trip to St. Barthélemy, where the 42-year-old showed off her toned figure in a stringed bikini.

Prior to the couple’s solo trip for the 42-year-old’s birthday, Simon took the entire family on a beautiful trip to Hawaii, which PJ enjoyed with her mom.

“Hawaii doesn’t owe The Guobadia family a thing. Thank you to my amazing Husband @iamsimonguobadia for a wonderful trip. We love you.”

The couple and the family seem extremely happy.

When Porsha isn’t on exotic vacations with her hubby or gawking about her daughter’s beautifully long hair, the star is working on the new Fox and Hulu show, Stars On Mars.

As MadameNoire reported, Simon and Porsha tied the knot in November 2022, a year after they announced their engagement in May 2021.

The couple had a couple of wedding ceremonies. The first was a traditional Nigerian ceremony since Simon was born in Nigeria. The second wedding was an American occurred in American fashion.

Before the weddings, Williams shared her excitement for her nuptials.

I am ridiculously excited,” Williams said. “I am just so ready. I’m not even nervous. I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited.”