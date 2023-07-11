MadameNoire Featured Video

Gabrielle Union doesn’t care whether people think her ass-bearing thong bikinis are age appropriate.

The Hollywood veteran and Truth Be Told star, 50, opened up about her ageless approach to fashion and body acceptance on the latest podcast episode of Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr.

Union’s response came after she shared that a sassy commenter asked why she still wore bikinis when she’s old enough to be a grandmother. The actress bluntly clarified that her assets would be displayed in thong bikini bottoms until she was casket ready — if she saw fit.

“You’re going to see these cheeks until my shit literally falls off. And I might just wear a bikini in the casket — I don’t know. That might just be for you — for that one commenter,” she clapped back.

Ageism also came up when Union discussed her role in Netflix’s rom-com The Perfect Find .

The actress’s 40-year-old character ends up in a secret romance with her boss’s son — a handsome 20-something played by Keith Powers.

Gabrielle told Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr it felt “glorious” to star in a role that flipped the script on ageism and sexism. She emphasized how her character, Jenna, served as a much-needed representation for equally empowered and vulnerable women after their 20s.

“Pretty much [at] 35, people start treating you like you’ve got osteoporosis — and you start becoming invisible,” Union stated. “It’s a weird, empty feeling to feel like you’re disappearing in front of your own eyes because you start taking on the same attitude as a society that believes you lack value because you’re older.”

“You get blamed for how the shitty way that society treats you when you’re just living and existing. I don’t want anyone else to feel that invisibility and that sense of worthlessness that I’ve struggled with at different points in my life because the only people we need to validate us are us.”

