MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip Hop: Miami‘s Khaotic’s summer jam, “Appreciate Me,” has garnered much love and popularity to where many people are hopping in on the TikTok dance challenge to the song, including rapper Lil Scrappy and Xscape member Kandi Burruss.

Wednesday, Khaotic and Kandi posted an Instagram clip of the Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member teaching The Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate the viral TikTok dance challenge to his song.

“Well, @khaotic305 tried to teach me the #AppreciateMe dance. How did I do?” Kandi asked in the caption.

She nailed it!

Fellow L&HHM member Lil Scrappy seemingly enjoys his castmate’s latest release after Khaotic posted a clip of the “Gangsta, Gangsta” rapper joining the TikTok challenge in a nightclub while clutching his hooch.

Khaotic has been a supporting cast member of the L&HHM show, joining during season 2.

The “Appreciate Me” singer’s friend and fellow musician Lil Scrappy left Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta to join the Miami cast when L&HHM came to VH1 in 2018. His ex Erica Dixon also departed L&HHA, and the show has followed the troubling relationship dynamic between Erica, him and his wife, Adizia “Bambi” Benson.

During his time on L&HHA, there was much tension among all three parties, especially when Erica and Scrappy attempted to figure out the whole co-parenting thing amid his profound relationship with Bambi.

One of the factors that contributed to their drama was the speculation that Bambi and Scrappy were messing around while the rapper and Erica were still together. But Bambi denied the rumors. However, things got juicier when Erica revealed she and Scrappy were intimate while he and Bambi were “talking,” as MadameNoire reported.

The drama between Erica and Bambi seemingly subsided when the two women had a heart-to-heart moment during a gathering, where they agreed to keep things peaceful.

Play

Three months ago, Emani, Erica and Scrappy’s daughter, asked the public to stop asking about her relationship with stepmom Bambi or “that lady.”

However, Babmi took offense to it and pettily posted a photo with the caption, “It’s giving ‘That Lady.'”

Per a MadameNoire report, Erica and Emani came for Bambi, causing the stepmom to claim Erica abused her daughter, sharing a photo of a police report.

Erica told Bambi to show the entire investigation, stating, “…I have nothing to hide. My kids are well taken care of.”

Emani also went on a long rant to clarify that her parents cared for her and her siblings. She also accused Bambi of being a liar.