Safaree released a new blazing music video for his new single “Waistline” featuring fellow castmate Love & HipHop: Atlanta Lil Scrappy, and it’s filled with a whole lot of ass.

The Jamaican-American artist featured a car wash-themed video for the bop on his Instagram June 5.

“Snatched out the gate STR888888888 [Waistline] ft @reallilscrappy ON ALL PLATFORMS JUHEARDDDD.”

The dancehall-inspired video showed the two reality stars turning up with a bevy of melanated shorties, throwing their asses in a circle. Safaree and Lil Scrappy also hit a couple of two steps in the vid.

Fans reacted to the newly-dropped heat.

“I like this song. I like all of his music actually; it’s like chill Jamaican music, lol, clean and fun,” one Instagram user on Safaree’s page wrote.

Someone else expressed, “I really do love this song and scrappy sh&t slap keep going with this one frfr 🔥.”

“I will definitely dance to this in summer 😍.”

On June 22, Lil Scrappy shared more footage of the “Waistline” vid on his Instagram. In the short teaser, the “No Problem” rapper spits hot fire on his verses as Black women with natural bodies got lit to the track.

It wasn’t lost on fans that they used sisters with natural bodies.

“I’m happy to see natural bodies,” one fan wrote.

“Go tap in with the new @Safaree shiznyee feat ya boy,” the Atlanta native captioned the hyped-up clip. “#Waistline #snatched on all plats jack.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the new video in the comments section.

“Okaaaaay… It’s a bop, though!! And thank God for using ALL BLACK women in the video!!” one supporter commented.

Another user chimed in, “This song immediately went in my workout playlist.”

A few users noted how “happy” Lil Scrappy looked in the video, especially since separating from his wife Bambi.

“That’s what letting go and healing looks like Jack, and we love it,” a third fan wrote.

Another stan added, “I think he is back in his element, and his persona seems happier and free. “

We can’t lie. It’s a bop. Watch the full music video below.

Play

Lil Scrappy definitely has more pep in his step these days. After sharing a clip of the new video, the rapper uploaded another clip of himself enjoying a nice jet ski ride in the middle of the ocean.

“Don’t play with him cuz. Don’t play with em!” he shouted at the camera as he spun around twice with the high-powered jet ski. The hip-hop star flashed a big smile before zooming off into the sea. Living the good life we see, Scrap!

What do you think of the reality stars’ new video for “Waistline?” Tell us in the comments section.

