Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart went full-on T.I. “You can have whatever you like” at the Tesla dealership for her wife, rapper Da Brat.

The Funkdified artist was confused, shocked and then emotionally overcome in footage from the special moment she received her “pre-push gift,” posted on Instagram July 2. The rapper gasped loudly and almost immediately burst into happy tears. She spoke to her wife and said, “Beautiful, stop fucking playing with me! Don’t do this — oh my God!”

Brat had four Tesla truck options to choose from in black, red, white and blue. Each luxury car had a trunk filled with balloons extravagantly cascading to the ground. Judy hilariously emphasized to her emotional wife that the gift was already paid for — so Brat had to pick one of the high-end cars to take home that day.

The Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO gushed over how excited she was to surprise Brat ahead of the musician’s impending labor and delivery.

“SURPRISE 😬😬😬😬. [I] wanted to make sure my wife had her PRE-PUSH gift 🎁. She always says how I don’t need to buy her anything [and] all she needs is me….. DAT MAKES ME WANNA GIVE HER DA WORLD 🌎 and all things in it. All the things she’s ever wanted, wanted to do, wanted to achieve — IMA MAKE SURE she gets them, does them and achieves them. My forever, my twin flame, my baby momma, my wife and my business partner 💖💖💖 LY @sosobrat.”

Brat ultimately picked a “white-on-white” Tesla — but only after she put up a fight.

Judy shared that her humble wife fussed for an hour because she couldn’t fathom accepting such an extravagant gift.

“Had to show her the PAID receipt. She said, ‘They can’t do a refund?’ 😂😂😂😂😂. She really tried to fight me on this. But I WON 😊😊,” recalled the Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO.

The rapper made her wife promise there’d be no push gift if she accepted the Tesla as her pre-baby present. Judy noted in one of her Instagram captions that she’s already figuring out how she’ll find “a way around” Brat’s “unfair” request.

Jodeci’s “Forever My Lady” lovingly played over more recap footage from the couple’s special day.

After years of trying to conceive, Brat and Judy are expecting their first child together in a few weeks. The latter, a mother of three, has children from previous relationships.

See more video and photos from Judy’s Tesla surprise for Brat below.

