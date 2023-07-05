MadameNoire Featured Video

Kim Kardashian is at it again with the waterworks, but this time it’s because she misses the old Kanye West and wants that version of the rapper back (we do, too).

On the upcoming July 6 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder gets emotional after her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, 39, asks if she is okay. Kim immediately begins to cry while confessing she isn’t.

“I’m not okay,” she stated, adding, “I just can’t.”

The scene transitioned from Khloé embracing her sister to Kim’s confessional, where she stated, “It’s so different than the person that I married. That’s who I loved, and that’s who I remember. I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

After the clip of Kim crying surfaced, some social media users sympathized with the reality star, while others claimed it was her fault since she divorced him.

“I can feel that! We want the old Kanye back too. “College Dropout,” to be exact.”

“You can’t expect to get the same man when you divorced him. Now, you crying about being a single mother. How about co-parenting? Why is he not ‘good enough’ to be the children’s father when y’all not together?”

“Here’s the thing – she loved him. They didn’t divorce because she stopped loving him, they divorced because his mental health struggles were making it impossible for her and her kids to be happy, and she was going to lose everything she worked for. So it’s not a shocker that she’s still grieving.”

“That’s someone else husband. Now focus on [preying] on your next husband.”

Since Hulu aired The Kardashians in April 2022, Kim has been candid about her difficulties with co-parenting with Kanye. In May 2023, Kim spoke about her stress when dealing with Kanye. According to her, the rapper requires her to get his approval on what she says about him on the show, yet he reportedly doesn’t give her the same courtesy.

“And I’ll say, ‘Well, you just talked about me in this song, this song, this interview, this interview, and you didn’t ask for my permission,” she said during a confessional. “And I never say anything bad. I never say anything negative. If I say I’m exhausted, I feel guilty about that. I am f**king exhausted.”

In an interview on the Angela Martinez IRL podcast, Kim became emotional when she explained that her relationship with her dad, Robert Kardashian, inspired her to push through the struggles of co-parenting with Kanye because she wants her children to have the same connection she had with her father.

Kim and Kanye began dating in 2011 and welcomed baby North West in 2013. A year later, the former couple tied the knot. After nearly seven years of being married to each other, Kim officially filed for divorce in February 2021, and the marriage officially ended in 2022.