A big Lizzo fan got the experience of a lifetime when the singer invited her on stage for a big hug and sent her away with a special positive message.

The moment occurred on Tuesday night in Hartford, Connecticut, at the XL Center. A little girl named Aria Cannon and her mom made a sign displaying a TikTok screenshot of Lizzo’s reaction to her dancing video with the text, “Hey, Lizzo. It’s me, Aria,” on it.

The sign caught Lizzo’s eye (thanks to the help of other concertgoers), and she invited the young fan on stage. Aria and her mom left their nosebleed seats to go to the floor.

In a handmade superhero costume, similar to the one Lizzo wore in the “Special” music video, Aria appeared on stage and hugged Lizzo. With the mic down, the “Truth Hurts” singer shared a special moment with the child that was inaudible to the audience.

“She said that I was special, and she loved me, and nothing could stop me,” Aria told NBC Connecticut. “She said, ‘Keep that same energy you always have.'”

Aria’s mom, Danielle, shared her admiration for Lizzo’s influence on young girls.

“I feel like she sees our girls,” Danielle said. “I feel like she sees girls that look like Aria, and she shows little girls that this is what real people look like.”

Lizzo posted a photo of the special moment to her Instagram, writing, “Everything I do is for HER. So that she grows up knowing how to love herself radically.”

She said the same thing in the video of her reacting to Aria dancing to the “About Damn Time” music video.

Danielle also posted a TikTok video of Ariana crying to Lizzo’s performance of “Special.”

She told TikTok followers that she never bought the concert tickets but won them in a radio contest. The full story is on Danielle’s TikTok.